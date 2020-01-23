Metro BREAKING: Senate introduces bill to create agency for repentant Boko Haram members - Punch Newspaper

#1
The Senate on Thursday began moves to establish an agency that would see to the rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration of repentant insurgents in the country.

A bill, sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe East senatorial district, was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate Thursday.

Already a subject of fierce push back, the bill offers further concession to Boko Haram militants who choose to cease fire.

boko.jpg




read more
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top