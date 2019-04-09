Featured Thread #1
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill.
DAILY POST recalls that last week, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had promised the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, that the Senate would fast-track its work on both the Police Trust Fund Bill and the Police Reform Bill.
