Politics Breaking: Senate to get Ministerial nominees list this week – Lawan – Vanguard News

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, disclosed Wednesday that the Senate will before the end of this week, receive the list of Ministerial Nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari. President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan Lawan said this while responding to a point …

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LcFxYP By Henry Umoru ABUJA-
