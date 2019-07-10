PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, disclosed Wednesday that the Senate will before the end of this week, receive the list of Ministerial Nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari. President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan Lawan said this while responding to a point …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LcFxYP By Henry Umoru ABUJA-
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LcFxYP By Henry Umoru ABUJA-
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]