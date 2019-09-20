Metro BREAKING: Sowore sues DSS, demands N500m - The Nation

Convener of the Revolution Now movement and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) over his arrest and continued detention since August 3, 2019.

According to SaharaReporters, Sowore is asking the court to order the DSS to pay him N500m as general and aggravated damages for his detention and illegal violation of fundamental rights.

