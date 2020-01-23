Metro BREAKING: Sowore To Be Re-Arraigned On Fresh Charges - Channels Tv

The convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore will be re-arraigned tomorrow, February 13 on fresh charges.

This was concluded after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the case following the resumption of Sowore’s trial on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The prosecutor; Kayode Alilu informed the court that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over the prosecution of the case and has filed fresh and amended charges.



