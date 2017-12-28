By Nwafor Sunday
Following the challenges of Fuel scarcity facing Nigerians in this yuletide season and the accusations and counter accusation between NNPC and Oil Marketers, APC, PDP and FG the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Thursday directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, chaired by the senator representing Zamfara Central, Sen. Kabiru Marafa to reduce his vacation and come up with implementable solutions to address the lingering Fuel Scarcity in the country.
Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has accused oil marketers, under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, DAPPMA, of distorting the facts in their claims that its members’ tanks are empty because they were not being supplied Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.
In a statement in Abuja, by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, described DAPPMA’S claims as unfortunate, stating that it had continued to supply the marketers huge quantities of the product despite the group’s N26.7 billion debt to its subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, as at December 21, 2017. Ughamadu also accused DAPPMA of refusing to resume fuel imports, despite concession granted the group by the Federal Government to obtain foreign exchange at the official rate of N305 to a dollar.
Also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the federal government of providing cover for huge graft in the on-going fuel scarcity across the country directly involving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) interests and urged its officials to stop dishing out falsehood to suffering Nigerians.
National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Wednesday said it is completely reprehensible that the APC and the Federal Government has continue to stick to lies, particularly on the real reasons behind the biting fuel scarcity.
In view of the above accusations the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki directed Sen. Marafa to summon Kachikwu and Baru for a meeting perhaps to find a lasting solution to the lingering fuel scarcity.
Sen. Bukola Saraki made this known to newsmen on Thursday via the Senate facebook and tweeter handle respectively.
However, arising from the directive, the committee will meet with the minister of state of Petroleum and the GMD of NNPC on Thursday 4th, 2018 by 12.noon in room 221.
Moreover, the meeting will be covered live by the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.
The post Breaking: Summon Kachikwu, Baru, Saraki directs Marafa appeared first on Vanguard News.
Continue reading...