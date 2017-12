BREAKING: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has directed the @NGRSenate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa, to cut short it’s recess to address the lingering #FuelScarcity in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/sd2EKhM4yf — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 28, 2017