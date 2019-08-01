The Supreme Court, Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23, presidential election for lack of merit.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.
