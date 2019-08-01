Politics BREAKING: Supreme court dismisses Atiku’s petition against Buhari’s election - Daily Post

#1
The Supreme Court, Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23, presidential election for lack of merit.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.
tikubu.PNG

read more
 
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top