BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks APC federal lawmaker

An All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives member, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Mustapha Usman, has been sacked by the Supreme Court. A five-man panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, upheld an appeal marked: SC/790/2019 from Abdulra’uf Abdulkadir …

