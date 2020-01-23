Nigeria’s apex court has set a new date for the hearing of the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.The Supreme Court says the new date is now March 2, 2020.Ihedioha and his party are asking the court to reverse the judgment which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the 2019 governorship election.