Metro BREAKING: Two INEC staff bag 42 years for receiving bribes - Punch Newspaper

A high court sitting in Yola, presided by Justice Nathan Musa on Thursday jailed two Independent National Electoral Commission staff for 42 years for collecting bribes
Justice Musa also asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the International Police to produce former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to face prosecution over the N362 million she sent to the two convicted INEC staff in order to compromise the 2015 presidential election in Adamawa State

