Featured Thread #1
Nigeria’s main opposition candidate for the highly-anticipated February presidential election, Mr Atiku Abubakar, said he will remove Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria if he wins the election. The former Nigerian Vice President disclosed this during an interview with Bloomberg, during which he also revealed …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2HgcvpX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2HgcvpX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]