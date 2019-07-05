The Federal Government has finally summoned the High Commissioner of South Africa over the incessant killing of Nigerians and destruction of their property by South Africans.
A meeting has been scheduled to hold between the duo by 11 am on Tuesday.
A senior official of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development to the Nation
