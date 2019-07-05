JustForex Trading - Start Now

BREAKING: Xenophobia: Nigerian government takes first action

The Federal Government has finally summoned the High Commissioner of South Africa over the incessant killing of Nigerians and destruction of their property by South Africans.
A meeting has been scheduled to hold between the duo by 11 am on Tuesday.
A senior official of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development to the Nation


