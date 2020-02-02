Activists attend an anti-Conservative government, pro-Scottish independence, and anti-Brexit demonstration outside Holyrood, the seat of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on February 1, 2020. Britain began its post-Brexit uncertain future outside the European Union on Saturday after the country greeted the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31fVdzT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31fVdzT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]