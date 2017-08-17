Submit Post Advertise

Metro Bribery: List of Most Corrupt People in Nigeria - NBS

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Aug 17, 2017 at 1:01 PM. Views count: 279

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has released a new report documenting the state of bribery and corruption in the country. According to the report, the most corrupt people in the country (when it concerns receiving bribes) are:

    • Police officers
    • Tax officers
    • Prosecutors
    • Judges/magistrates
    • Custom officers
    • Insurance workers
    • Teachers in privates schools
    • Doctors at private hospitals
    It said 46.4 per cent of Nigerian citizens have had “bribery contact” with police officers, 33 per cent with prosecutors and 31.5 per cent with Judges/magistrates.

    The survey, tagged ‘Corruption in Nigeria – Bribery as Experienced by the Population’ also revealed that custom officers, judges, magistrates and prosecutors were the public officials who received the largest average cash bribes.

    The NBS estimated the average bribe paid to Custom officers as N88, 587, Judges/magistrates as N18, 576 while Prosecutors received an average of N10, 072 as bribes from Nigerians.

    It listed police officers and tax/revenue officers as public officers to whom the highest number of bribes were paid.

    In the private sector, employees of insurance companies, teachers in private schools and doctors in private hospitals have highest bribe prevalence in Nigeria, the survey revealed.
     

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    hmmm, some people are missing on the list. Also, I think Judges and Magistrates are teh most corrupt but what do I know, the average Nigerian is corrupt
     
  3. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    You're talking about those in the Red Chamber?
     
  4. ese

    ese Administrator

    yes ohhh, those names that must not be mentioned.
     
