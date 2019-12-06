Sports Brighton stun Arsenal at the Emirates – Olisa.tv

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg suffered his first home loss as Brighton beat a limp Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates on Thursday.

Neal Maupay headed in a deserved winner for the Seagulls 10 minutes from time after Alexandre Lacazette had cancelled out Adam Webster’s opener for Brighton. ...

brighton.JPG

