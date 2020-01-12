Britain’s Foreign Office has denounced the arrest of the country’s ambassador in Tehran as a “flagrant violation of international law”.
Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2TexPRh
Get more World News
Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2TexPRh
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]