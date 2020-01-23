In a series of pictures shared on her verified Twitter handle @CatrionaLaing1, she told us how she explored the rich culture of the state.
“I have enjoyed my taster of the rich culture in Kano,” she said in one of the posts.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/39RdOFw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
“I have enjoyed my taster of the rich culture in Kano,” she said in one of the posts.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/39RdOFw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]