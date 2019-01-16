British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal has been rejected by a staggering 230 votes – the largest defeat for a sitting government in UK history.
MPs on Tuesday night voted by 432 votes to 202 to reject the deal, which lays out the terms of Britain’s exit from …
