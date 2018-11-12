Less than six months after commissioning its 1.5million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) Kalambaina Cement Plant in Sokoto State, BUA Cement has announced completion of its newest Obu plant in Edo State, which has a capacity to churn out 3 million mtpa of cement …
