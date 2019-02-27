Politics Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing – Leadership Newspaper

#1
It appears Engr Buba Galadima has been released as he was sighted at the press briefing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Galadima who appeared at Yar’Adua center venue of the press briefing at about 6:36pm was decked in a brown …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NuvCMH

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top