Business Budget: Nigeria records 600,000bpd oil output deficit – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigeria, at the weekend, recorded 600,000 barrels daily oil output deficit.

The production, a document of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources sighted by this newspaper at the weekend revealed, stood at 1.7 million barrels, 600,000 barrel below the 2.3 million barrels …

budget.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TY9eR5

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top