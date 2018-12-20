President Muhammadu Buhari was interrupted and booed intermittently by some lawmakers while addressing the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The actions of the lawmakers threw the parliament into a rowdy session while the president presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. Lawmakers …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LrUIL7
Get More Nigeria Political News
The actions of the lawmakers threw the parliament into a rowdy session while the president presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. Lawmakers …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LrUIL7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]