Politics Budget Presentation: Why we booed Buhari – Lawmaker – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari was interrupted and booed intermittently by some lawmakers while addressing the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The actions of the lawmakers threw the parliament into a rowdy session while the president presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. Lawmakers …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LrUIL7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top