Submit Post Advertise

Business BudgIT Gets $3m From Bill and Melinda Gates, Omidyar Network

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:29 PM. Views count: 3

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    BudgIt, the Nigerian startup which explains government's actions to the common man, has received a funding of $3m from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Omidyar Network.

    The Omidyar Network in 2014 invested $400,000 in BudgIt and the firm later on sealed a deal with the Kaduna state government, which led to the creation of Buharimeter.

    However, BudgIT has listed it on its site that it has received a further $1,500,000 under the investees section in 2016.

    BudgIT-1024x489.png

    This is evident on the website of the Omidyar Network.

    Furthermore, the grants database of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation listed a $1,433,993 grant given to the firm.

    Gates-foundation-budgit.png

    This brings the total to approximately $3m received from both investors.

    It's expected that BudgIt will receive further financial backing from other investors.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:29 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    I really can't be more proud of what BudgIT is doing. Exciting!
     
    Oluogunjobi, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:36 PM
    #2
    • Like Like x 1
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    This is massive. Towards more OPEN data.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:38 PM
    #3
    • Like Like x 1