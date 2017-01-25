BudgIt, the Nigerian startup which explains government's actions to the common man, has received a funding of $3m from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Omidyar Network. The Omidyar Network in 2014 invested $400,000 in BudgIt and the firm later on sealed a deal with the Kaduna state government, which led to the creation of Buharimeter. However, BudgIT has listed it on its site that it has received a further $1,500,000 under the investees section in 2016. This is evident on the website of the Omidyar Network. Furthermore, the grants database of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation listed a $1,433,993 grant given to the firm. This brings the total to approximately $3m received from both investors. It's expected that BudgIt will receive further financial backing from other investors.