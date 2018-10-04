Politics Buhari’s Aide Loses Senatorial Primary – Thisdaylive

#1
Senator Kabiru Gaya, the former Governor of Kano state on Tuesday, emerged as the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kano South Senatorial District.

Gaya scored over 1 million votes in the Direct Primary election, held across the district on Tuesday. Announcing the …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2OGUfZH

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[132]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top