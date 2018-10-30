Politics Buhari’s Exit From Power Is The End Of APC – Shehu Sani – OluFamous.Com

#1
Senator Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“APC cannot last beyond the political lifespan of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari remains the heart, soul and oxygen of the …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qq3JuB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top