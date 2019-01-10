The President of the Senate and Director-General PDP/Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, catalogued the alleged failures of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as very corrupt. Although Saraki, who spoke in a 30-minute interview …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FjF2cD
Get More Nigeria Political News
He described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as very corrupt. Although Saraki, who spoke in a 30-minute interview …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FjF2cD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]