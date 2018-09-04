Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Politics Buhari’s In-Law Joins Adamawa Governorship Race In APC – Sahara Reporters

#1
Dr. Mahmoud Halilu Ahmed, younger brother of Aisha Buhari, who is best known as Modi, has joined the governorship race in Adamawa State, Sahara Reporters can report.

In a letter exclusively obtained by Sahara Reporters, President Muhamadu Buhari’s brother in law, Modi, told the state Chairman of the …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2oHRA3e

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[212]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top