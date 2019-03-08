Featured Thread #1
Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said only card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should be considered for political appointments in her husband’s second term in office. She made the call during a dinner to celebrate the victory of her husband in Daura, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uqyblp
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uqyblp
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]