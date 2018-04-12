The Archbishop, Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned Nigerians against re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.
He said Buhari’s reelection would perpetuate suffering and evil in the country.
Chukwuma, who reiterated his earlier call on Buhari to quit at the expiration of his tenure in 2019, stated that accepting to re-contest the position might lead to his “disastrous end”, as according to him, “he has brought more tears and weeping on the people.”
