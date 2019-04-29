Politics Buhari’s UK trip: APC, presidency out to vacate 1999 constitution, enforce authoritarian govt – PDP alleges – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s “private voyage” to London without transmitting power was an act of dereliction. PDP said the move confirms that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Buhari-led presidency “are not interested in governance but seeks to …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W8Rqkw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top