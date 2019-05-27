Politics Buhari’s Wife Questions Logic Behind Expending $16M On Mosquito Nets By Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters

Featured Thread #1
Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the logic behind spending $16M as counterpart funding for the purchase of mosquito nets by the Nigerian government.She expressed her reservations about the matter during an interractive session with women at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.She also flayed …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2wk1f3B
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top