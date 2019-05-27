Featured Thread #1
Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the logic behind spending $16M as counterpart funding for the purchase of mosquito nets by the Nigerian government.She expressed her reservations about the matter during an interractive session with women at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.She also flayed …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2wk1f3B
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2wk1f3B
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]