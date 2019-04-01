Featured Thread #1
Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja for Dakar, Senegal to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall, following his re-election for a second term. This information was contained in a statement signed and forwarded to DAILY POST by his Special …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V5aYWi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V5aYWi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[235]