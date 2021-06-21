  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast –Ngige – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast –Ngige - New Telegraph

...as FG warns against fresh industrial crisis in Kaduna Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was favourably disposed to adopting dialogue in resolving the on-going challenge of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country...
