Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast –Ngige - New Telegraph
...as FG warns against fresh industrial crisis in Kaduna Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was favourably disposed to adopting dialogue in resolving the on-going challenge of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country...
www.newtelegraphng.com