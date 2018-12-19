Politics Buhari accuses n’assembly of increasing FG’s debt to states – TheCable

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the national assembly of inflating the debt of the federal government to states.

The national assembly had approved the refund of N488.7 billion to state governments for projects they executed on behalf of the federal government. But in a letter read on the floor …



