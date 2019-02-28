Politics Buhari: Akwa Ibom APC stages victory rally in Uyo – P.M. News

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has staged a victory rally to celebrate the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands of APC supporters, led by the its governorship candidate in …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NwNoPo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top