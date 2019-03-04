Featured Thread #1
Before many of those who are in APC today ever thought of associating with President Buhari, he and the governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun have been friends, and it looks like the President is still having a cordial relationship with him, irrespective of the politics within APC. Amid …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2C5QGEO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2C5QGEO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]