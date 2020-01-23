The Presidency has raised an alarm of President Buhari and his family being under fake news attack from people it described as "enemies of national cohesion".
The disclosure was made in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, in which …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/324CTdl
Get More Nigeria Political News
The disclosure was made in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, in which …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/324CTdl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]