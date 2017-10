Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.



Chiroma is taking over from Olanrewaju Onadeko, who will soon retire.



According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Chiroma is a Professor of Law, and currently the Deputy Director in charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School.



He is from Adamawa state.

