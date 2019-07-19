President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode as the Director-General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN). In a letter confirming the appointment from the Federal Ministry of Power dated July 18, 2019, with reference No FMP/7858/I/126 the appointment is for …
