Business Buhari appoints nine Directors for River Basin Authorities – New Telegraph


Buhari appoints nine Directors for River Basin Authorities - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the renewal and appointment of nine Managing Directors and one Executive Director for some of the River Basin Development Authorities across the country. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, signed by the Director of...
