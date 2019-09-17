Politics Buhari appoints Salami, Soludo, Rewane to Economic Council [Full List] – Olisa.tv

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an economic advisory council to replace the current economic management team headed by Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the team will report directly to the president...

buhari.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/34SpS7Q

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top