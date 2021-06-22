Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Buhari approves N18bn for establishment of four specialised varsities in 2021 - New Telegraph
In honour of his campaign promise to Nigerians in 2015 to transform the technological landscape, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N18 billion for the establishment of four specialised universities before the end of 2021. These are universities of technology to be located in...
www.newtelegraphng.com