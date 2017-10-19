Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Buhari Approves Retired Biafran Police Officers' Pension Payments

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 7:24 AM. Views count: 191

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of the pensions of retired Biafran police officers.

    These are police officers who served in the defunct Biafran Police during the 30-month civil war ages ago. Those who were granted presidential pardon in year 2000 will now be receiving their pensions.

    According to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), about 162 of such retired police officers and 57 next of kin of those who died will be paid their pension benefits in the first phase of the payment with effect from tomorrow in Enugu.

    "Despite the presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid years after the pardon. However, the present administration under the able leadership of President, Muhammadu Buhari has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their next of kin", the statement said.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 7:24 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Approves Retired
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria, 14 Other Countries Elected Members of UN Human Rights Council

      RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 1:13 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      446
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 17, 2017 at 1:13 PM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      Health Minister Speaks On Aisha Buhari's Condemnation Of Aso Rock Clinic

      Samguine, Oct 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,126
      Samguine
      Oct 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Buhari Approves N4, 500 For N-power Beneficiaries To Buy Tablets

      kemi, Mar 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,366
      kemi
      Mar 15, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      President Buhari Approves 12 New Vice Chancellors for 12 Universities [LIST]

      Jules, Feb 13, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,708
      Jules
      Feb 13, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Buhari Approves Compulsory Retirement of Controversial PH Judge

      Lequte, Nov 19, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,439
      Lequte
      Nov 19, 2015
    6. Lequte
      Metro

      Buhari Praised for Approving Payment of Amnesty to Ex Niger Delta Militants

      Lequte, Aug 7, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,098
      Lequte
      Aug 7, 2015
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      Buhari Approves Appointment New Provost for Federal Education College, Oyo

      Lequte, Aug 3, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,954
      Lequte
      Aug 3, 2015

    Comments