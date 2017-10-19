President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of the pensions of retired Biafran police officers. These are police officers who served in the defunct Biafran Police during the 30-month civil war ages ago. Those who were granted presidential pardon in year 2000 will now be receiving their pensions. According to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), about 162 of such retired police officers and 57 next of kin of those who died will be paid their pension benefits in the first phase of the payment with effect from tomorrow in Enugu. "Despite the presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid years after the pardon. However, the present administration under the able leadership of President, Muhammadu Buhari has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their next of kin", the statement said.