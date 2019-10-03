Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Buhari arrives South Africa – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday arrived in Pretoria, South Africa, for a state visit and 9th meeting of the Bi-National Commission. The president’s plane arrived in the South African Air force Base, Waterkloof, at 9.10 p.m., and he was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi …

B IN SA.PNG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2pA9Xe3
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top