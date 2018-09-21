President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met, for the first time, with the newly appointed Director-General of the State Security Services, SSS, Yusuf Bichi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when Mr Bichi was ushered into the president’s office by protocol officials, he was asked by the president if they had met before.
READ MORE HERE
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when Mr Bichi was ushered into the president’s office by protocol officials, he was asked by the president if they had met before.
READ MORE HERE