President Muhammadu Buhari has defended the refusal of Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, to swear in Frank Kokori as the chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.
In a statement on Sunday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Kokori has also been redeployed by the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2vSZRow
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement on Sunday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Kokori has also been redeployed by the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2vSZRow
Get More Nigeria Political News