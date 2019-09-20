President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan as the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
If confirmed by the senate as expected, Hassan, from Osun state, will be the first southerner to head the commission since it was set up 13 years ago by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
The position had been thought to be permanently zoned to the north
