Politics Buhari breaks with tradition, names southerner as hajj commission chairman- The Cable

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan as the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

If confirmed by the senate as expected, Hassan, from Osun state, will be the first southerner to head the commission since it was set up 13 years ago by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The position had been thought to be permanently zoned to the north

Olakunle-Hassan-768x516.jpg



read more
 
[187]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top