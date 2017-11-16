Submit Post Advertise

Buhari Budgets N2bn For Cars, Travels in 2018

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Nov 16, 2017

  Lequte

    Lequte

    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari intends to spend N1.001 billion on travels in 2018, according to the proposed 2018 budget.

    The amount breaks down to N751.3 million for international travels, and N250.02 million for local travels.

    Another N907 million would be spent on a phased acquisition of new vehicles and spare parts in the presidential fleet during the year.

    Also, N83. 77 million will be spent on tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain Toyota cars, close circuit vehicles, platform trucks, Land Cruiser and Prado jeeps, Hilux, Peugeot 607, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles for the Presidency.
     

    Nov 16, 2017 at 8:40 PM
    Comments