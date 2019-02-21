Reno Omokri has revealed that the Buhari cabal and INEC are planning staggered elections.
The former presidential aide stated via a social media post that he got the information from an insider.....
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GCUiSq
Get More Nigeria Political News
The former presidential aide stated via a social media post that he got the information from an insider.....
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GCUiSq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]