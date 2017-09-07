Hundreds of people under the aegis of Abia State for Buhari Group (ASBG) yesterday held another rally and prayer session over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari. They danced round the streets of Umuahia with placards carrying inscriptions such as ‘Killer of corruption is back’, and ‘Thank God our President PMB is Back in Good Health’. In his sermon, Pastor Chigbo Agu said that there is every need for Nigerians to thank God for the safe return of Mr President. Pastor Agu warned people against wishing other people dead, saying that it was against the tenets of Christianity for anyone to wish another person dead. Speaking at the event, the leader of the group and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, said the people of the state are happy that President Buhari is back to the country in good health. Emenike, who was represented by Dr Emmanuel Aguzie Ndukwe, recalled that many people had falsely claimed that the President was on life support machine. The state coordinator of the ASBG, Engr Chris Okpechi, voiced support for President’s Buhari’s war against corruption.